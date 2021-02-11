(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 11)

The Moon administration attributes the bad job conditions to hostile environments at home and abroad from the pandemic. But that's only half the story. Our job conditions were worsening even before the outbreak of the coronavirus due to the government's push for drastic hikes in the minimum wage and its introduction of a 52-hour workweek for all industries and companies. Whenever side effects surfaced, the Blue House tried reassuring the public with blind optimism. What the government really did was increasing part-time and short-term jobs for the elderly after spending more than 100 trillion won ($90.5 billion) to create jobs over the last four years.