Today in Korean history
Feb. 12
1975 -- President Park Chung-hee wins a popular vote of confidence for his Yushin Constitution, which allows for his extended rule, following a national referendum. Yushin means revitalization.
1981 -- South Korea opens diplomatic ties with Lebanon.
1985 -- The 12th National Assembly elections are held.
1987 -- South Korea reports first confirmed death from AIDS.
1991 -- South and North Korea agree to form unified Korean teams at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships and the 1991 FIFA World Youth Championship.
1997 -- Hwang Jang-yop, secretary of the North Korean Workers' Party, requests political asylum at the South Korean Consulate General in Beijing.
2013 -- North Korea carries out its third nuclear test, drawing strong international condemnation and sending tensions on the Korean Peninsula sky-high.
2014 -- The Koreas hold their first high-level talks in seven years at the border village of Panmunjom.
2017 -- A sixth foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) case is confirmed at a cow farm in central South Korea, a week after the first one. Three days earlier, the Seoul government raised the watch level to the highest vigilance level in the country's disease control system for the first time in seven years.
(END)
-
1
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
2
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
3
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
4
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
5
Girl group TWICE to hold online concert in Japan next month
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
Girl group TWICE to hold online concert in Japan next month
-
4
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
5
S. Korea OKs Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for conditional use
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says will never hesitate to use force when necessary to protect U.S. and allies
-
2
ITC backs LG in high-profile trade secret dispute, issues limited import ban on SK
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases at 15-day high as extended Lunar New Year holiday kicks off
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. will not hesitate to use force when necessary to protect allies: Biden
-
5
Galaxy S21 posts 30 pct higher sales in S. Korea than its predecessor: Samsung