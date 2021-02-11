S. Korea reports another case of bird flu
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday reported one more case of avian influenza (AI).
The case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of avian influenza was confirmed at an egg farm in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul. The farm was home to some 240,000 hens, according to the government's AI response headquarters.
Quarantine authorities imposed a travel ban on movement into and out of the poultry farms in the affected area, having culled chickens at nearby farms as part of precautionary measures.
South Korea has destroyed 26 million poultry around infected farms so far to prevent the spread of the disease in the ongoing wave of AI. More than 80 cases involving poultry farms have so far been confirmed.
The move has led to a sharp increase in the consumer price of eggs, which shot up 43.8 percent on-year over the past week.
South Korea identified a whopping 340 cases of avian influenza traced to poultry farms during the previous wave, which ran from October 2016 to February 2017.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
2
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
3
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
4
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
5
Girl group TWICE to hold online concert in Japan next month
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
Girl group TWICE to hold online concert in Japan next month
-
4
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
5
S. Korea OKs Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for conditional use
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says will never hesitate to use force when necessary to protect U.S. and allies
-
2
ITC backs LG in high-profile trade secret dispute, issues limited import ban on SK
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases at 15-day high as extended Lunar New Year holiday kicks off
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. will not hesitate to use force when necessary to protect allies: Biden
-
5
Galaxy S21 posts 30 pct higher sales in S. Korea than its predecessor: Samsung