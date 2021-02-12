Blinken sends greetings to allies celebrating Lunar New Year
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent greetings on Thursday to allied countries that celebrate Lunar New Year.
The top U.S. diplomat also said the U.S. will continue to work with allies to advance their shared goals.
"I wish our friends around the world good health, peace, and fortune on the occasion of the Lunar New Year on February 12," he said in a released statement.
"As millions of Americans celebrate this new lunar year, the United States stands with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity and values as we invite all nations to join us in building a better world for future generations," added Blinken.
Blinken, as well as President Joe Biden, have repeatedly stressed the importance of allies, especially those in Asia, as the U.S. faces an increasingly aggressive China.
"American alliances are our greatest asset, and leading with diplomacy means standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies and key partners once again," the U.S. president said earlier.
