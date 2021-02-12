N. Korean Foreign Minister Ri named politburo member
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Foreign Minster Ri Son-gwon has been elected a member of the powerful politburo of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Friday.
Ri was by-elected as a politburo member during a four-day plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee that wrapped up on Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim Song-nam, another ranking party official, was also named an alternate member of the politburo, while O Su-yong was elected as director of the party's Department of Economic Affairs, the KCNA said.
North Korea convened the plenary Central Committee meeting this week to discuss how to implement the first year's tasks of a five-year economic development plan and other objectives set forth during last month's party congress.
Leader Kim Jong-un attended the multi-day meeting and reported on economic and other domestic issues, criticizing economic agencies for "passive, self-protecting tendencies." Kim also earlier specified policy directions for inter-Korean relations and external matters, though relevant details were not disclosed.
