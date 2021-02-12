Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 12, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/-1 Sunny 0

Incheon 09/-1 Sunny 0

Suwon 13/-2 Sunny 0

Cheongju 14/00 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 15/-1 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 13/-3 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/04 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/01 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 17/03 Sunny 20

Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 16/02 Sunny 20

Busan 15/06 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!