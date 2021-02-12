S. Korea, U.S. nearing agreement on defense cost sharing: CNN
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are getting close to a new defense cost-sharing agreement for American troops here, CNN reported showed Friday, as they seek to bolster their alliance and defense posture.
The two sides may be "just weeks away" from signing a deal, CNN said, citing five sources familiar with the matter.
The U.S. news outlet reported that the deal is likely to be "a multi-year agreement that increases Seoul's contribution to cover the presence of U.S. troops at around the 13 percent increase South Korea had suggested in 2020."
It added the final agreement could include "mandated increases in South Korea's defense budget" and Seoul making certain military equipment purchases.
Since September 2019, South Korea and the U.S. have engaged in grueling negotiations to reach the defense cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), for stationing the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
Seoul and Washington's latest negotiations came on Feb. 5, which was the first such meeting since the launch of the Joe Biden administration in the U.S.
The last one-year agreement, which called for Seoul to pay about US$870 million, already expired at the end of 2019.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
2
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
3
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
4
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
5
Girl group TWICE to hold online concert in Japan next month
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
Girl group TWICE to hold online concert in Japan next month
-
4
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
5
S. Korea OKs Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment for conditional use
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases at 15-day high as extended Lunar New Year holiday kicks off
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. will not hesitate to use force when necessary to protect allies: Biden
-
3
(3rd LD) New infections at 15-day high as Lunar New Year holiday kicks off
-
4
(URGENT) Biden says will never hesitate to use force when necessary to protect U.S. and allies
-
5
New virus cases at 15-day high as extended Lunar New Year holiday kicks off