(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. nearing agreement on defense cost sharing: CNN
(ATTN: ADDS foreign ministry's remarks in paras 4-5; RECASTS throughout)
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are getting close to a new defense cost-sharing deal for stationing American troops here, CNN reported Friday, as they seek to bolster their alliance and defense posture.
The two sides could be "just weeks away" from striking a deal, which is likely to be a multi-year agreement that raises Korea's payments for the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea by around 13 percent, as Seoul suggested in 2020, it said, citing multiple sources.
The U.S. media outlet also said that the final agreement, known as the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), could include "mandated increases in South Korea's defense budget" and Seoul making certain military equipment purchases.
Seoul's foreign ministry refused to confirm the report, saying the allies are closely working together to reach a mutually acceptable agreement at an early date.
"Our position has been consistent that we shoulder a reasonable, fair share of the cost within the existing SMA," a ministry official said on condition of anonymity.
Since September 2019, Seoul and Washington have engaged in grueling negotiations to reach a new SMA. But they have yet to reconcile differences amid the former Donald Trump administration's calls for a hefty rise in Seoul's contributions.
A week ago, the two sides held their latest negotiations via video links, during which they agreed to pursue an early conclusion of the SMA talks. The virtual meeting was their first such engagement since the launch of the Joe Biden administration last month.
The last one-year agreement, which called for Seoul to pay about US$870 million, already expired at the end of 2019.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Harvard students decry professor's claims on sex slaves as 'incorrect and misleading'
-
2
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
3
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
4
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
5
BLACKPINK breaks 1.2 bln views with 'Kill This Love'
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
5
BLACKPINK breaks 1.2 bln views with 'Kill This Love'
-
1
New virus cases fall back on Lunar New Year's Day, post-holiday virus fight in focus
-
2
(3rd LD) New infections at 15-day high as Lunar New Year holiday kicks off
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. will not hesitate to use force when necessary to protect allies: Biden
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases at 15-day high as extended Lunar New Year holiday kicks off
-
5
Journal launches investigation into controversial claim of Harvard professor over comfort women