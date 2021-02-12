40 pct of Lotto winners say will buy real estate with prize money
SEJONG, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- More than 40 percent of people who won Lotto, the country's most popular lottery, said they will use the prize money to acquire real estate assets, a survey showed Friday.
Among 271 Lotto winners in the first half of 2020, 42 percent of them said they will buy houses or properties with the prize money, according to a survey conducted by the finance ministry's lottery committee and the Lotto seller.
The survey showed that 22 percent of the winners planned to use the prize money to pay off their debts, while 13 percent answered that they will use it for their businesses.
The survey said 30 percent of the winners bought Lotto tickets because of its big prize money, while 27 percent played the lottery for fun and 16 percent bought them after having a good dream.
When asked about their lucky dreams, 27 percent of the winners said they had a dream about animals, while 23 percent said they had a dream showing their ancestors. Fourteen percent of the winners had a dream about water or fire.
The survey showed the winners had been purchasing Lotto tickets regularly for a long time.
Sixty-five percent of the winners said they bought Lotto tickets at least once a week on average and 29 percent of them said they have been purchasing lottery tickets for more than 10 years.
Half of the winners said they would tell their husband or wife about their lottery win, while 27 percent of them said they would not tell anyone.
The average prize money for the winners on the survey was 2.1 billion won (US$1.9 million) before taxes, with the highest at 3.5 billion won and the lowest at 900 million won.
The survey showed the oldest lottery winner in the first half of 2020 was aged 90, while the youngest was a 21-year-old.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
2
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
3
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
4
BLACKPINK breaks 1.2 bln views with 'Kill This Love'
-
5
Gov't to supply Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment to hospitals from mid-Feb.
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
5
BLACKPINK breaks 1.2 bln views with 'Kill This Love'
-
1
New virus cases fall back on Lunar New Year's Day, post-holiday virus fight in focus
-
2
(3rd LD) New infections at 15-day high as Lunar New Year holiday kicks off
-
3
Journal launches investigation into controversial claim of Harvard professor over comfort women
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. will not hesitate to use force when necessary to protect allies: Biden
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases at 15-day high as extended Lunar New Year holiday kicks off