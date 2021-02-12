(LEAD) Moon wishes S. Koreans good health, fortune on Lunar New Year
(ATTN: UPDATES with separate video message in paras 1-5; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in wished all South Koreans good health and fortune on Lunar New Year's Day, Friday.
"In the new year, I earnestly hope that we will be able to return to everyday life, where we are all able to take off our masks and do as much business as we want," he said in a video message with first lady Kim Jung-sook.
"I would like everyone to be healthy and receive lots of good fortune," he added.
The president offered words of comfort to those who are unable to visit their hometowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I also want to encourage and thank the health care workers who will continue to worry about fighting the virus during the Lunar New Year holiday," he said.
Moon later extended Lunar New Year greetings to neighboring countries via social media.
"Best wishes to all our neighbors who celebrate the Lunar New Year!," he wrote on his Facebook and Twitter pages. "May 2021 bring good health and peace to everyone. We look forward to the day we meet without masks!"
The message was written in Korean, Chinese and Vietnamese -- languages of countries that celebrate the Lunar New Year -- and the universal language, English, according to a Cheong Wa Dae official.
This year the holiday began Thursday in South Korea and will last through Sunday, including the weekend.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
