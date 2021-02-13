S. Korea's Coupang seeks to make initial public offering on NY stock exchange
WASHINGTON, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. is seeking to have its stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, documents showed Friday.
In the documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Coupang revealed its plan to sell an unspecified number of Class A common stocks on the New York bourse.
The South Korean firm had long been expected to make an initial public offering in the U.S., with global news wire Bloomberg earlier suggesting the company would likely make an offering in the second quarter.
Bloomberg had put Coupang's initial value at US$30 billion.
According to the documents submitted by Coupang, the South Korean firm posted total revenues of about $11.97 billion in 2020, nearly double from $6.27 billion posted the year before, with a net loss of about $474.9 million, down from a net loss of $699 million in 2019.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coast Guard seizes 105 bln won worth of cocaine from ship in Busan
-
2
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
3
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
4
BLACKPINK breaks 1.2 bln views with 'Kill This Love'
-
5
Gov't to supply Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment to hospitals from mid-Feb.
-
1
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
(2nd LD) Gov't to ease restriction on business operating hours outside greater Seoul area
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 300 again ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
-
5
BLACKPINK breaks 1.2 bln views with 'Kill This Love'
-
1
New virus cases fall back on Lunar New Year's Day, post-holiday virus fight in focus
-
2
Journal launches investigation into controversial claim of Harvard professor over comfort women
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases fall back on Lunar New Year's Day, post-holiday virus fight in focus
-
4
(3rd LD) New infections at 15-day high as Lunar New Year holiday kicks off
-
5
(LEAD) FM Chung, Blinken stress close cooperation for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula