Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 February 13, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 11/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 15/-1 Sunny 0

Cheongju 15/00 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/-2 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 14/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 16/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 16/00 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/03 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/10 Cloudy 0

Daegu 18/01 Sunny 0

Busan 17/06 Sunny 0

