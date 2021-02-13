Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 February 13, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/00 Sunny 0
Incheon 11/00 Sunny 0
Suwon 15/-1 Sunny 0
Cheongju 15/00 Sunny 0
Daejeon 16/-2 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 14/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 16/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 16/00 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/10 Cloudy 0
Daegu 18/01 Sunny 0
Busan 17/06 Sunny 0
(END)
