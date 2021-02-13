S. Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong signs minor league deal with Texas Rangers

In the Rangers' rotation, Kyle Gibson, Mike Foltynewicz and Kohei Arihara appear to be locks. The likes of Kyle Cody, Jordan Lyles, Dane Dunning and Yang will likely be battling for the final two spots in a traditional five-man rotation. The Rangers may also opt to go beyond the five-man unit and use two starter-caliber pitchers in the same game in a piggyback setup.