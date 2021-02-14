4 Hyundai models win U.S. best car awards
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday four of its models recently received Autotrader Best New Cars awards for this year due to their advanced product quality and competitive prices.
Autotrader, a U.S.-based online market place for car purchases and sales, recently announced 12 best new cars for 2021 based on an analysis of technology, design, performance, and customer satisfaction.
The 12 models include Hyundai Motor Co.'s Santa Fe sport-utility vehicle, the GV80 SUV with Hyundai's independent brand Genesis badge, and Hyundai affiliate Kia Corp.'s K5 sedan and Sorento SUV, the group said.
"This list of the 12 best new vehicles will make finding your next car easy and fun, covering a variety of different lifestyles -- the road trippers, the off-roaders, those with luxurious taste, and even those who want to help make the environment a little greener," Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader, said in a statement.
Autotrader said the midsize premium GV80 with available three-row seating is capable of competing with much more expensive European rivals. It sells at the starting price of under $50,000.
