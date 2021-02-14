S. Korean service member on overseas mission tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- A non-commissioned officer on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Sunday.
The member of the Hanbit Unit in the African nation was confirmed to have contracted the virus upon return from off-installation duty, according to the ministry.
It is the fourth COVID-19 case reported among troops dispatched abroad following three infections reported in Lebanon and Bahrain earlier this month.
South Korea began sending troops to South Sudan in 2013 at the United Nation's request in accordance with a U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at assisting peaceful reconstruction work in the war-torn nation.
The ministry releases the number of new virus cases among troops on a daily basis but those stationed overseas are not included in the tally.
As of Sunday, 558 infections were reported among the military population.
Nationwide, South Korea added 326 new virus cases Sunday, raising the total caseload to 83,525.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
