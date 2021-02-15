Korean-language dailies

-- Restaurants in greater Seoul allowed to open till 10 p.m., social distancing rules eased after 69 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Coupang on road to go public in New York stock market, becoming 'dinosaur company' worth 55 tln won (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party changes direction to 'selectively' pay out 4th round of relief money (Donga llbo)

-- 'I'm so hungry,' says elementary school student (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Whistleblowers face revenge, lose jobs (Segye Times)

-- 82 pct of children staying at group facilities could not reunite with families during holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- He wrote children's books with hands that molested 11-year-old child (Hankyoreh)

-- Refugees coming to S. Korea still face misconceptions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 2.16 mln were forced to leave workplaces last year due to AI, COVID-19 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- COVID-19 triggers industry 'big bang,' only leading companies survive in each industry (Korea Economic Daily)

