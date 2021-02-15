(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb.15)

The country's jobless rate rose by 1.6 percentage points on-year to 5.7 percent in January, the highest on record for the month since 1999. The unemployment rate for young people aged between 15 and 29 came to 9.5 percent last month, up 1.8 percentage points from the year before. The actual youth jobless rate, which counts in those who work less than 36 hours per week or have given up looking for jobs, soared to a record 27.2 percent.