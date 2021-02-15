(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 15)

On Saturday, the government decided to lower social distancing rules to Level 2 for Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and Level 1.5 for the rest of the country for two weeks from Monday. Under the decision, restaurants and some other public facilities in Seoul and its vicinity will be allowed to extend operations by one hour until 10 p.m. However, a ban on gatherings of five or more people will remain for the time being as the number of daily new infections stayed above 300 during the Feb. 11 to 14 Lunar New Year long weekend.