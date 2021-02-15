Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Inter-Korean reunification activist Paek Ki-wan dies at 88

All News 07:57 February 15, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Paek Ki-wan, who devoted his life to the reunification of the two Koreas, died Monday, hospital officials said.

Born in 1932 in Unnyul, South Hwanghae Province of North Korea, Paek worked to educate the poor and farmers, as well as to reunite the divided peninsula.

He also was the author of numerous books and poems, and had a stint in politics.

Since last year, he had been treated for a heart-related illness.

Paek Ki-wan (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Paek Ki-wan #obituary
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!