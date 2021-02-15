Inter-Korean reunification activist Paek Ki-wan dies at 88
All News 07:57 February 15, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Paek Ki-wan, who devoted his life to the reunification of the two Koreas, died Monday, hospital officials said.
Born in 1932 in Unnyul, South Hwanghae Province of North Korea, Paek worked to educate the poor and farmers, as well as to reunite the divided peninsula.
He also was the author of numerous books and poems, and had a stint in politics.
Since last year, he had been treated for a heart-related illness.
