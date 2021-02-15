1945 -- Poet Yoon Dong-ju dies in a prison in Japan at the age of 29. Born in Manchuria, northeastern China, he studied in Pyongyang and Seoul before moving to Japan for further education. Japanese police arrested him as a "thought criminal" pursuing an anti-government drive. Serving his two-year jail term in a Fukuoka prison, Yoon died from harsh treatment and was buried at a churchyard in his home in Manchuria. He wrote many touching poems mirroring a young man's struggle to keep awake in the dark times of Japanese colonization over Korea, which was posthumously published in Seoul in 1948 in the poetry book, "Sky, Wind, Star and Poems."

