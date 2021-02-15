Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports jump 69 pct in first 10 days of Feb.

All News 08:57 February 15, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 69.1 percent on-year in the first 10 days of February on strong shipments of chips and autos amid the pandemic, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$18 billion in the Feb. 1-10 period, compared with $10.6 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

