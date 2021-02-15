Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 February 15, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/03 Rain 0

Incheon 01/02 Rain 0

Suwon 03/02 Rain 0

Cheongju 04/04 Rain 0

Daejeon 06/04 Rain 0

Chuncheon 03/02 Sleet 0

Gangneung 10/06 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 06/05 Rain 10

Gwangju 07/06 Rain 20

Jeju 10/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 09/07 Cloudy 0

Busan 13/09 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!