S. Korea's auto exports jump 30 pct in January
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's auto exports jumped 29.5 percent on year in January, as global demand showed signs of modest recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.
The nation's auto production and domestic sales rose 24.9 percent and 18.4 percent on year in January, respectively, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
It was the first time since September last year that auto exports, output and domestic sales all gained.
By region, exports to North America jumped 40.2 percent on year last month and exports to the European Union surged 71.7 percent on year over the cited period, the data showed.
In terms of value, auto exports stood at US$4 billion in January, up 40.2 percent on year.
It marked the sharpest monthly growth since September 2017, according to the data.
Domestic sales of eco-friendly cars surged 126.4 percent on year to 17,992 units, marking the 12th consecutive month of growth.
Exports of eco-friendly cars jumped 76.5 percent to 32,035 units in January. In terms of value, exports of eco-friendly cars stood at $900 million last month.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
4
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
5
BLACKPINK breaks 1.2 bln views with 'Kill This Love'
-
1
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
2
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
4
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
5
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; distancing rules eased for small businesses
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
4
4 Hyundai models win U.S. best car awards
-
5
(5th LD) New infections in 300s for 2nd day ahead of eased distancing