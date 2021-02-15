Seoul stocks extend gains late Monday morning on tech gains
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning on strong advances by tech stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 51.93 points, or 1.67 percent, to 3,152.51 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI fared bullish on strong foreign buying.
Improved exports and eased social distancing measures against the new coronavirus also boosted hopes for a quick economic rebound.
Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 3.43 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 4.76 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 3.23 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 2.3 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver jumped 4.23 percent, with its rival Kakao up 2.35 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.82 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,103.15 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.85 won from the previous session's close.
