(News Focus) Ex-KBO MVP Yang Hyeon-jong in solid position to win Rangers rotation battle

As it stands, Kyle Gibson, Mike Foltynewicz and Kohei Arihara appear to be locks in the Rangers' rotation. Gibson is an eight-year big league veteran with 200 starts to his credit, and the Rangers signed both Foltynewicz and Arihara as free agents with the intention of using them as starters. The former made 118 major league starts for the Atlanta Braves from 2015 to 2020, and the latter has been a successful starter in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) before inking a two-year deal with the Rangers.