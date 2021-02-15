K League champions Jeonbuk in talks to acquire ex-Barca prospect Paik Seung-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors said Monday they're in talks with a German club to acquire former FC Barcelona youth player Paik Seung-ho.
Paik, 23, has been playing with the second-division Bundesliga club Darmstadt 98 since 2019.
"Paik's camp has already stated the player's interest in being with us," a Jeonbuk official said. "We've exchanged some numbers with his current club on his transfer fee."
Paik will not be subject to the so-called "five-year rule" that applies to Korean-born players who sign their first professional contract outside the country.
If such players want to play in the K League within five years of signing their overseas pro deal, then their first-year salary is capped at 36 million won (US$32,670), chump change for most Europe-based players and certainly not enough to lure them back to their homeland.
Jeonbuk said they've confirmed with the Royal Spanish Football Federation that Paik signed his first professional contract with FC Barcelona in January 2016, meaning he has cleared his five-year barrier.
The former teen prospect for Barca didn't pan out with the prestigious Spanish club, and Paik has since bounced around Europe. His first-team debut in Spain came with Girona FC in the Copa del Rey in January 2019. He then joined Darmstadt on a three-year deal, but has seen his playing time gradually decrease.
Despite his falling stock at the club level, Paik is still considered an important player for South Korea's under-23 national team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. He offers positional versatility -- he can handle both attacking and defensive midfield duties -- and responsible two-way play.
With Jeonbuk, Paik is expected to get more regular action as they chase an unprecedented fifth straight title.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
