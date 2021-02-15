Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to hold annual meeting with regional think tank AMRO on economy

All News 14:59 February 15, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it plans to launch an annual economic consultation this week with a regional macroeconomic research agency in Asia to discuss the country's economic situations.

The finance ministry, the central bank and 13 other institutions will hold videoconferences with a mission team from the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) between Tuesday and March 11, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The Singapore-based organization was established in 2011 to promote macroeconomic and financial stability in the Asian region, which covers the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its three Northeast Asian partners -- South Korea, China and Japan.

Every year, AMRO delegations visit South Korea to discuss the country's economic policies. But this year, the annual meeting will be replaced by a conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency plans to release a final report on the outcome of its annual meeting with South Korea in June.

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, shows its headquarters in the administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)

