S. Korea extends pandemic-driven advisory against overseas travel until March 17
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.
The measure, which calls for citizens to cancel or postpone their planned trips abroad, will remain in effect until March 17. The current advisory, which was issued in December, was initially set to expire on Monday.
The extension came as many countries around the world continue to restrict entries of people arriving from overseas and many international flights remain suspended amid the winter wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.
The ministry also called on citizens to stick to hygiene guidelines, avoid large gatherings and outdoor activities, and minimize contact with other people.
