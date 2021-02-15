Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 February 15, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SPC SAMLIP 73,300 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,110 DN 70
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,650 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 38,600 DN 350
GS E&C 40,000 DN 700
SamsungElec 84,200 UP 2,600
NHIS 11,650 DN 100
LotteChilsung 128,000 0
Binggrae 57,600 UP 300
POSCO 268,000 DN 3,000
Hyosung 93,000 UP 2,100
SK Discovery 66,500 DN 500
LS 69,900 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,810 DN 30
GCH Corp 41,850 0
HyundaiMtr 247,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 63,600 UP 500
GC Corp 439,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE 35,200 UP 150
HyundaiEng&Const 43,050 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,600 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 172,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,850 DN 850
Kogas 33,700 UP 700
SK hynix 132,000 UP 6,000
Hanwha 33,650 DN 150
DB HiTek 64,900 UP 3,200
CJ 99,600 UP 1,400
JWPHARMA 31,250 UP 700
LGInt 27,300 DN 50
Youngpoong 534,000 0
ORION Holdings 14,450 0
NEXENTIRE 7,660 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 189,000 DN 3,000
KCC 216,000 UP 3,500
SKBP 152,000 DN 500
Hyundai M&F INS 20,700 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 8,380 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,230 DN 190
