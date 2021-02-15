Daesang 27,050 UP 300

Daewoong 43,100 DN 300

SamyangFood 93,100 UP 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,200 DN 900

CJ CheilJedang 429,000 0

TaekwangInd 987,000 DN 23,000

BukwangPharm 23,100 UP 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 77,900 UP 1,000

SGBC 111,000 UP 1,500

SsangyongCement 6,940 UP 60

KAL 30,000 DN 500

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,740 UP 50

LG Corp. 109,500 DN 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 UP 3,000

BoryungPharm 20,200 DN 50

L&L 13,100 DN 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,900 UP 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,400 DN 550

Shinsegae 246,000 UP 2,000

Nongshim 289,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,550 UP 2,250

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,000 DN 300

ShinhanGroup 32,800 DN 150

HITEJINRO 33,950 UP 50

Yuhan 67,200 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 173,500 0

DOOSAN 51,900 DN 200

DL 86,000 DN 2,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,100 DN 1,100

KiaMtr 85,700 DN 700

Hanssem 108,500 0

F&F 125,000 DN 4,500

Ottogi 576,000 UP 1,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,150 DN 150

NamsunAlum 4,335 DN 105

MERITZ SECU 3,815 UP 20

HtlShilla 81,700 DN 400

Hanmi Science 76,100 UP 500

SamsungElecMech 202,000 UP 500

IlyangPharm 54,500 DN 100

(MORE)