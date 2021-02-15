KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daesang 27,050 UP 300
Daewoong 43,100 DN 300
SamyangFood 93,100 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,200 DN 900
CJ CheilJedang 429,000 0
TaekwangInd 987,000 DN 23,000
BukwangPharm 23,100 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 77,900 UP 1,000
SGBC 111,000 UP 1,500
SsangyongCement 6,940 UP 60
KAL 30,000 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,740 UP 50
LG Corp. 109,500 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 UP 3,000
BoryungPharm 20,200 DN 50
L&L 13,100 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,400 DN 550
Shinsegae 246,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 289,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,550 UP 2,250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,000 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 32,800 DN 150
HITEJINRO 33,950 UP 50
Yuhan 67,200 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 173,500 0
DOOSAN 51,900 DN 200
DL 86,000 DN 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,100 DN 1,100
KiaMtr 85,700 DN 700
Hanssem 108,500 0
F&F 125,000 DN 4,500
Ottogi 576,000 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,150 DN 150
NamsunAlum 4,335 DN 105
MERITZ SECU 3,815 UP 20
HtlShilla 81,700 DN 400
Hanmi Science 76,100 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 202,000 UP 500
IlyangPharm 54,500 DN 100
(MORE)
-
1
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
4
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
5
BLACKPINK breaks 1.2 bln views with 'Kill This Love'
-
1
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
2
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
4
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
5
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; distancing rules eased for small businesses
-
3
4 Hyundai models win U.S. best car awards
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
5
(5th LD) New infections in 300s for 2nd day ahead of eased distancing