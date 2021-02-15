KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,900 UP 3,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 805,000 UP 22,000
KPIC 366,500 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,960 UP 70
SKC 136,500 UP 5,500
GS Retail 35,550 DN 200
LS ELECTRIC 62,100 DN 1,000
KorZinc 415,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,670 UP 190
SYC 62,800 0
HyundaiMipoDock 52,100 UP 2,600
IS DONGSEO 53,700 UP 300
S-Oil 88,700 UP 6,000
LG Innotek 211,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 306,000 UP 3,000
KSOE 107,000 UP 6,000
HMM 15,350 UP 850
HYUNDAI WIA 91,100 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 264,500 DN 3,500
Mobis 333,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,400 UP 1,100
HDC HOLDINGS 11,500 DN 50
S-1 83,800 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,500 DN 900
OCI 119,000 UP 5,000
DWS 56,300 DN 1,900
ZINUS 94,400 DN 300
KEPCO 23,750 DN 200
SamsungSecu 39,750 0
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 0
SKTelecom 246,000 0
S&T MOTIV 66,900 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 44,450 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,550 DN 500
Hanon Systems 17,800 DN 550
SK 302,000 DN 7,500
ShinpoongPharm 81,600 UP 3,300
Hanchem 232,500 UP 12,000
Handsome 36,900 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 15,050 0
(MORE)
-
1
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
4
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
5
BLACKPINK breaks 1.2 bln views with 'Kill This Love'
-
1
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
2
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
4
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
5
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; distancing rules eased for small businesses
-
3
4 Hyundai models win U.S. best car awards
-
4
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
5
(5th LD) New infections in 300s for 2nd day ahead of eased distancing