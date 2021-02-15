Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 February 15, 2021

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,900 UP 3,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 805,000 UP 22,000
KPIC 366,500 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,960 UP 70
SKC 136,500 UP 5,500
GS Retail 35,550 DN 200
LS ELECTRIC 62,100 DN 1,000
KorZinc 415,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,670 UP 190
SYC 62,800 0
HyundaiMipoDock 52,100 UP 2,600
IS DONGSEO 53,700 UP 300
S-Oil 88,700 UP 6,000
LG Innotek 211,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 306,000 UP 3,000
KSOE 107,000 UP 6,000
HMM 15,350 UP 850
HYUNDAI WIA 91,100 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 264,500 DN 3,500
Mobis 333,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,400 UP 1,100
HDC HOLDINGS 11,500 DN 50
S-1 83,800 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,500 DN 900
OCI 119,000 UP 5,000
DWS 56,300 DN 1,900
ZINUS 94,400 DN 300
KEPCO 23,750 DN 200
SamsungSecu 39,750 0
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 0
SKTelecom 246,000 0
S&T MOTIV 66,900 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 44,450 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,550 DN 500
Hanon Systems 17,800 DN 550
SK 302,000 DN 7,500
ShinpoongPharm 81,600 UP 3,300
Hanchem 232,500 UP 12,000
Handsome 36,900 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 15,050 0
(MORE)

