KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 February 15, 2021

COWAY 71,100 DN 500
SamsungEng 13,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 132,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,920 UP 85
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 DN 300
DONGSUH 39,850 DN 2,650
CheilWorldwide 20,050 DN 300
KT 24,700 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL181500 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 17,000 UP 300
LG Uplus 12,450 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,200 UP 1,500
KT&G 80,100 DN 400
DHICO 12,150 DN 50
Doosanfc 63,800 UP 3,300
LG Display 24,850 UP 1,100
Kangwonland 24,650 UP 200
NAVER 385,500 UP 19,000
Kakao 502,000 UP 12,500
NCsoft 999,000 DN 28,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 119,000 DN 1,500
IBK 8,470 0
LGCHEM 990,000 UP 30,000
KEPCO E&C 18,450 UP 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,600 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,700 UP 150
DSME 27,100 UP 500
DSINFRA 8,510 UP 20
LGELECTRONICS 165,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 333,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 23,850 UP 1,300
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,300 DN 600
KEPCO KPS 28,100 0
KIH 91,700 UP 5,100
LOTTE Himart 38,500 DN 650
LGH&H 1,680,000 UP 8,000
DWEC 6,160 DN 20
DongwonF&B 185,500 UP 2,500
KIWOOM 149,500 DN 500
