COWAY 71,100 DN 500

SamsungEng 13,450 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 132,000 UP 1,000

PanOcean 4,920 UP 85

SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 DN 300

DONGSUH 39,850 DN 2,650

CheilWorldwide 20,050 DN 300

KT 24,700 UP 500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL181500 DN4000

LOTTE TOUR 17,000 UP 300

LG Uplus 12,450 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,200 UP 1,500

KT&G 80,100 DN 400

DHICO 12,150 DN 50

Doosanfc 63,800 UP 3,300

LG Display 24,850 UP 1,100

Kangwonland 24,650 UP 200

NAVER 385,500 UP 19,000

Kakao 502,000 UP 12,500

NCsoft 999,000 DN 28,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 119,000 DN 1,500

IBK 8,470 0

LGCHEM 990,000 UP 30,000

KEPCO E&C 18,450 UP 550

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,600 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,700 UP 150

DSME 27,100 UP 500

DSINFRA 8,510 UP 20

LGELECTRONICS 165,000 DN 2,500

Celltrion 333,000 UP 1,000

Huchems 23,850 UP 1,300

DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,300 DN 600

KEPCO KPS 28,100 0

KIH 91,700 UP 5,100

LOTTE Himart 38,500 DN 650

LGH&H 1,680,000 UP 8,000

DWEC 6,160 DN 20

DongwonF&B 185,500 UP 2,500

KIWOOM 149,500 DN 500

(MORE)