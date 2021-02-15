S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 15, 2021
All News 16:30 February 15, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.675 0.673 +0.2
3-year TB 0.998 0.995 +0.3
10-year TB 1.871 1.831 +4.0
2-year MSB 0.860 0.854 +0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.056 2.055 +0.1
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
