Kangwon Land shifts to red in 2020
All News 17:32 February 15, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Monday reported its 2020 net loss of 275.9 billion won (US$250.5 million), swinging from a profit of 334.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 431.6 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 501.2 billion won from the previous year. Annual sales fell 68.5 percent to 478.6 billion won.
