Kangwon Land swings to red in Q4
All News 17:32 February 15, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 33.3 billion won (US$30.3 million), shifting from a profit of 52.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 76.1 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 64.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 64.8 percent to 131.3 billion won.
The operating loss was 7.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
