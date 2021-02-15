Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jejuair remains in red in 2020

All News 17:41 February 15, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Jejuair Co. on Monday reported its 2020 net loss of 313.8 billion won (US$284.9 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 335.8 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 32.9 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 72.8 percent to 377 billion won.
(END)

