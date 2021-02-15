(LEAD) Jeju Air's losses deepen in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest budget carrier by sales, said Monday its net losses sharply increased in 2020 from a year earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Net losses widened to 313.76 billion won (US$285 million) last year from 33.12 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating losses also deepened to 335.82 billion won from 32.89 billion won during the same period. Sales fell 73 percent to 376.99 billion won from 1.38 trillion won, it said.
Jeju Air has suspended most of its flights on international routes since early last year due to countries' entry restrictions.
International flights to five cities -- Tokyo, Osaka, Weihai, Harbin and Manila -- are available for business travel and Koreans residing in the cities, the company said.
In the second half of 2020, creditors and the Key Industry Stabilization Fund extended a combined 190 billion won in loans to Jeju Air to help it stay afloat amid the extended virus crisis.
