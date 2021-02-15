Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Minor quake hits S. Korea's western coastal region

All News 19:39 February 15, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's lower western coastal region on Monday evening, with no damage reported, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred in a region 10 kilometers east-northeast of Gunsan, located about 270 km south of Seoul, in North Jeolla Province at 6:59 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at 35.99 degrees north latitude and 126.84 degrees east longitude at a depth of 14 km.

"(Those who are in) regions near the affected area could feel the vibration," the agency said, advising them to stay safe.

This map image showing the location of a 2.5-magnitude earthquake was provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#minor earthquake
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!