Minor quake hits S. Korea's western coastal region
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's lower western coastal region on Monday evening, with no damage reported, the weather agency said.
The quake occurred in a region 10 kilometers east-northeast of Gunsan, located about 270 km south of Seoul, in North Jeolla Province at 6:59 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The epicenter was at 35.99 degrees north latitude and 126.84 degrees east longitude at a depth of 14 km.
"(Those who are in) regions near the affected area could feel the vibration," the agency said, advising them to stay safe.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
