Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea won't use AstraZeneca vaccine on elderly people in March (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to change social distancing rules next month (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea delays use of AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older (Donga llbo)
-- Concerns growing over herd immunity as vaccination plan for elderly people delayed (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea delays vaccination of people aged 65 and older (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea delays vaccination of people aged 65 and older (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New social distancing rules will be implemented next month (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea won't use AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea delays use of AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older (Hankook Ilbo)
-- People aged 65 and older excluded from AstraZeneca vaccination plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea won't administer AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 65 and older (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- First vaccination won't be people 65 and older (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea says will wait before using AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to hold off use of AstraZeneca vaccines for elderly (Korea Times)
(END)
