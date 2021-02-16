Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea won't use AstraZeneca vaccine on elderly people in March (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to change social distancing rules next month (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea delays use of AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older (Donga llbo)

-- Concerns growing over herd immunity as vaccination plan for elderly people delayed (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea delays vaccination of people aged 65 and older (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea delays vaccination of people aged 65 and older (Chosun Ilbo)

-- New social distancing rules will be implemented next month (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea won't use AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea delays use of AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older (Hankook Ilbo)

-- People aged 65 and older excluded from AstraZeneca vaccination plan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea won't administer AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 65 and older (Korea Economic Daily)

