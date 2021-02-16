(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 16)

In an address to the parliament on the 2021 budget bill in December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel candidly said that colossal fiscal budgeting was inevitable to fight a Covid-19 crisis and it would have to be paid off from 2023. She alerted the people that budgetary policy will come under huge challenges to meet debt obligations. She frankly addressed the consequences of heavy fiscal spending. But no candidates or parties in Korea or the presidential office talk about the consequences of fiscal profligacy.