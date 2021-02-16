JCS civilian employee tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- A civilian employee working at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.
The employee, working at the defense ministry compound in Yongsan, central Seoul, was confirmed the previous day to have contracted the virus, marking the first such case among JCS personnel.
It is the first time since November for a COVID-19 case to be reported at the Yongsan compound, where the headquarters of the defense ministry and the JCS are located.
"Authorities will conduct contact tracing and disinfect facilities in accordance with the antivirus manual," an official said.
The case came as South Korea and the United States are preparing to stage an annual springtime combined exercise next month.
The defense ministry has said the two countries will decide the details of the computer-simulated command post training in consideration of the virus situation.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 559.
As of Monday, South Korea had reported 83,869 COVID-19 infections, with the daily new cases staying in the 300s for the third consecutive day.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
4
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
5
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
1
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
2
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
4
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
5
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
(LEAD) New infections in 300s for 3rd day; distancing rules eased for small businesses
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin inoculations on Feb. 26, administering AstraZeneca's vaccine to seniors on hold
-
4
Cold wave advisory issued for Seoul and most parts of Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) Police raid religious group over breach of virus rules