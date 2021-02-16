Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea signs deals with Novavax, Pfizer to secure additional vaccines for 23 mln: PM

All News 09:07 February 16, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has secured additional new coronavirus vaccines for 23 million people by signing contracts with U.S. drugmakers Novavax and Pfizer, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday.

Through the deals, Novavax will provide vaccines for 20 million people, which are expected to be ready for inoculation by the second quarter, and Pfizer will ship vaccines for 3 million also during the second quarter, Chung said during an interagency meeting on the nation's coronavirus response at the government complex in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul.

Following the new deals, the government has secured COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate 79 million people under the World Health Organization's global vaccine COVAX Facility project and separate contracts with foreign drug firms.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at the government complex in Sejong on Feb. 16, 2021. (Yonhap)


Keywords
#Novavax #Pfizer #South Korea #coronavirus vaccine
