Tuesday's weather forecast

February 16, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -1/-6 Snow 60

Incheon -1/-6 Snow 60

Suwon -2/-7 Sunny 60

Cheongju 00/-6 Sunny 70

Daejeon 02/-6 Sunny 70

Chuncheon -1/-10 Sunny 60

Gangneung 02/-3 Sunny 20

Jeonju 05/-5 Sunny 70

Gwangju 06/-3 Sunny 70

Jeju 10/03 Sunny 60

Daegu 06/-4 Sunny 60

Busan 07/-3 Cloudy 20

