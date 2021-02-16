Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 February 16, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -1/-6 Snow 60
Incheon -1/-6 Snow 60
Suwon -2/-7 Sunny 60
Cheongju 00/-6 Sunny 70
Daejeon 02/-6 Sunny 70
Chuncheon -1/-10 Sunny 60
Gangneung 02/-3 Sunny 20
Jeonju 05/-5 Sunny 70
Gwangju 06/-3 Sunny 70
Jeju 10/03 Sunny 60
Daegu 06/-4 Sunny 60
Busan 07/-3 Cloudy 20
(END)
