Seoul stocks open higher on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday on strong advances by tech and auto stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 16.27 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,163.27 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 1.07 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.38 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.51 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slipped 0.12 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver jumped 4.02 percent, with its rival Kakao edging up 0.2 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.61 percent, and its smaller affiliate climbed 0.93 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,200.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
4
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
5
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
1
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
2
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
4
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
5
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin inoculations on Feb. 26, administering AstraZeneca's vaccine to seniors on hold
-
2
Cold wave advisory issued for Seoul and most parts of Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to launch new-format social distancing campaign in March, Moon says
-
4
Cat tests positive for COVID-19 in Seoul's 1st case involving pet
-
5
(LEAD) Pro volleyball league rocked by bullying scandal involving star players