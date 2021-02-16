Over 5,000 virus rule violations reported during Lunar New Year holiday
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Over 5,000 violations of antivirus measure were reported to authorities on the eve and during the extended Lunar New Year holiday last week amid the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, the interior ministry received a total of 5,615 reports of breaches in anti-COVID-19 protocols between Wednesday and Sunday. This year's Lunar New Year holiday fell from Thursday through Sunday.
Ahead of the holiday, the government extended the Level 2.5 social distancing rules, the second highest in its five-tier scheme, in the greater Seoul area and Level 2 measures in other regions for another two weeks until Sunday to contain the spread of the virus.
Separately, a ban on the private gatherings of five or more people has also been in place across the country since late December. Since Monday, the government, however, has allowed gatherings between senior parents and their sons and daughters living in separate residences regardless of the number of participants.
Of the reported cases, 3,462, or 61.7 percent, were breaches of the no-assembly order, followed by breaches of entry requirements, with 30.8 percent, and failure in proper social distancing, with 7.4 percent.
Nine self-quarantine violation cases have also been reported.
By specific types of violation, non-wearing of protective face masks accounted for the most, with 1,466 cases, followed by private gatherings of families and friends (1,025), assembly of five or more people (841), and improper social distancing (414).
Reports were made from various locations, including restaurants, residences, indoor sports facilities and cafes.
Authorities asked people to refrain from going out if they visited their hometowns or multi-use facilities during the holiday and get tested for COVID-19 if they show potential symptoms of the virus.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
