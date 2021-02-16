K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music

"(We are) at a time where we are living in a jail without bars and everyone is blue due to the pandemic. I'd feel grateful if my music can remind people of the good old things or fun things for at least three minutes. I hope it will help ease the stifling feeling that we are going through now," Chungha said in a press conference marking the release of her first full album "Querencia." The media event was livestreamed online due to the ongoing pandemic.