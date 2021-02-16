Ministry to discuss resuming Panmunjom tours with UNC amid eased distancing
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry plans to discuss ways to resume tours to the inter-Korean border village of Panmumjom with the United Nations Command (UNC) amid eased social distancing rules, an official said Tuesday.
Tours to Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), were suspended in December amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just a month after the program resumed following a yearlong suspension over concerns about African swine fever.
"We plan to discuss with the UNC and other relevant ministries ways to resume the Panmunjom tours that resumed in November and were suspended in December," a unification ministry official said.
"We will let you know when we have the details about the resumption," he added.
Authorities on Monday lowered the social distancing to Level 2 -- the third highest in a five-tier system -- for the greater Seoul metropolitan area and Level 1.5 for other areas, effective for two weeks.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
4
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
5
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
1
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
2
Couple arrested for inflicting fatal abuse on live-in niece
-
3
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
4
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
5
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin inoculations on Feb. 26, administering AstraZeneca's vaccine to seniors on hold
-
2
Cold wave advisory issued for Seoul and most parts of Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to launch new-format social distancing campaign in March, Moon says
-
4
Cat tests positive for COVID-19 in Seoul's 1st case involving pet
-
5
(LEAD) Pro volleyball league rocked by bullying scandal involving star players