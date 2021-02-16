Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ministry to discuss resuming Panmunjom tours with UNC amid eased distancing

All News 11:23 February 16, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry plans to discuss ways to resume tours to the inter-Korean border village of Panmumjom with the United Nations Command (UNC) amid eased social distancing rules, an official said Tuesday.

Tours to Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), were suspended in December amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just a month after the program resumed following a yearlong suspension over concerns about African swine fever.

"We plan to discuss with the UNC and other relevant ministries ways to resume the Panmunjom tours that resumed in November and were suspended in December," a unification ministry official said.

"We will let you know when we have the details about the resumption," he added.

Authorities on Monday lowered the social distancing to Level 2 -- the third highest in a five-tier system -- for the greater Seoul metropolitan area and Level 1.5 for other areas, effective for two weeks.

In the file photo taken April 19, 2018, South Korean and U.S. soldiers stand guard at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, north of Seoul, ahead of the historic inter-Korean summit talks at the village on April 27. (Yonhap)

