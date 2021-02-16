Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Suspicious man' caught near inter-Korean border, probe under way: JCS

All News 11:28 February 16, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- A suspicious man was caught near a military checkpoint in the eastern section of the inter-Korean border on Tuesday, military authorities said.

The man was found around the checkpoint located inside the civilian access control line near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the east coast, in the early hours of the day, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

It is not immediately known if the man is from North Korea, and if so, how he could cross the border.

"A probe is under way. We will give further details after wrapping up the investigation," the JCS said in a brief release.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!