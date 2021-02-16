Seoul stocks trim gains late Tue. morning on institutional selling
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains late Tuesday morning as institutional investors sought profits following a recent hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 11.66 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,158.66 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI rose to briefly touch the 3,180-point mark early morning on robust foreign buying but erased some of its gains on increased profit-taking by institutions.
Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.95 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.38 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem lost 1.11 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slipped 0.12 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver jumped 3.76 percent, with its rival Kakao moving up 0.8 percent.
Pharmaceutical heavyweight Celltrion shed 1.8 percent, and Samsung Biologics was down 0.38 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.81 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,098.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.35 won from the previous session's close.
