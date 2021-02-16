Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) 'Suspicious man' caught near inter-Korean border, probe under way: JCS
SEOUL -- A suspicious man was caught near a military checkpoint in the eastern section of the inter-Korean border on Tuesday, military authorities said.
The man was found around the checkpoint located inside the civilian access control line near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the east coast in the early hours of the day, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
-----------------
Nightclubs, bars remain mostly empty on 1st day of reopening
SEOUL -- Nightclubs and bars in Seoul reopened Monday night after a three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus, but few people appeared to have ventured out, leaving most establishments and streets nearly empty.
In Gangnam, the famous district known for its stylish nightclubs, a 38-year-old bar owner surnamed Kim said he had hoped to see more people because the government had lowered the social distancing scheme for the greater Seoul area to Level 2 starting Monday, and allowed the reopening of nightlife establishments if they close at 10 p.m.
-----------------
Victim asks Seoul to bring wartime sex slavery issue to ICJ
SEOUL -- A former wartime sexual slavery victim demanded Tuesday that Seoul bring the issue of forced sexual slavery by Japan to the International Court of Justice, denouncing Japan's continued denials and a Harvard professor's recent controversial claims.
Lee Yong-soo, one of 15 registered surviving South Korean victims of sexual slavery by Japan during World War II, said during a press conference in Seoul that the issue warranted a judgment by the international court, as Japan has been unresponsive to a Seoul court's ruling in favor of victims, citing sovereign immunity.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to mark late leader's birthday without massive celebrations, provocations
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be celebrating the birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il in a low-key manner on Tuesday amid speculation that Pyongyang might carry out a major provocation in time for one of its biggest national holidays.
Tuesday marks the 79th birth anniversary of the late leader, who is the father of current leader Kim Jong-un. North Korea has usually organized massive celebrations, including military parades, to mark such national holidays.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 400 on Tuesday after the four-day-long Lunar New Year holiday, while the government signed deals to secure additional COVID-19 vaccines to better fight the pandemic.
The country reported 457 more COVID-19 cases, including 429 local infections, raising the total caseload to 84,325, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
S. Korea signs deals with Novavax, Pfizer to secure additional vaccines for 23 mln: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea has secured additional new coronavirus vaccines for 23 million people by signing contracts with U.S. drugmakers Novavax and Pfizer, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday.
Through the deals, Novavax will provide vaccines for 20 million people, which are expected to be ready for inoculation by the second quarter, and Pfizer will ship vaccines for 3 million also during the second quarter, Chung said during an interagency meeting on the nation's coronavirus response at the government complex in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul.
(END)
